Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PINC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.45 on Friday. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

