Profund Advisors LLC Buys 7,689 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after purchasing an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 651,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 497,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

