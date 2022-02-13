Profund Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Shares of BC stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.