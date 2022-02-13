Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFG opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $43.48 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

