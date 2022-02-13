Profund Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $253.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.08 and its 200-day moving average is $288.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.27, for a total value of $362,385.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,045 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.