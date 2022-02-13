Profund Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $100.86 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.