Profund Advisors LLC Sells 882 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,072,000 after purchasing an additional 156,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

