PROG (NYSE:PRG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRG. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lowered PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.80.

PRG stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

