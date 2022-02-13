Project Pai Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00079574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000204 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,793,809,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,718,749 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

