PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.22 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $32.72. 705,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PROS will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PROS by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PROS by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PROS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

