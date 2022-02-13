PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.26)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $65-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.26 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,585. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PROS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

