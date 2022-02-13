ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 12,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.69) to €14.00 ($16.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

