Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Decreased by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 3.4% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned 1.04% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $68,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of PB opened at $74.91 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.