Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading Down 3.2%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.53. 5,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.17.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

