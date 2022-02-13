Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.50, but opened at $56.11. Proto Labs shares last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 4,736 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.