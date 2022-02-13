Provenire Capital LLC Acquires 25,694 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Provenire Capital LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 323.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up approximately 4.2% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.84 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

