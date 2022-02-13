Provenire Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Chegg accounts for about 2.3% of Provenire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 83.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $30.73 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -512.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

