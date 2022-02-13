Provenire Capital LLC Sells 285 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Provenire Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,196,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of NOW opened at $583.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 512.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $592.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.