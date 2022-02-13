Public Index Network Price Hits $0.0190 on Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.18 or 0.06872844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.79 or 1.00014508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.