Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Up 17.7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)’s stock price shot up 17.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 870,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 469,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$15.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

