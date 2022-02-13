Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $33.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.39.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 2,523,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

