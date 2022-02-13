Putnam Investments LLC Buys 1,759 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $91,793,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $252.18 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.56 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

