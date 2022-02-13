Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Axonics worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 400.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Axonics by 3.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,930 shares of company stock worth $5,186,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

