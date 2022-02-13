Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 23,916 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

