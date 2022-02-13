Putnam Investments LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3,095.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

3M stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $158.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

