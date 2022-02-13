Putnam Investments LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lithia Motors worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $315.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

