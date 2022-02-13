Putnam Investments LLC Sells 610 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Five Below worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 104,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

