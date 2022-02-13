Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 352,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 374.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 159,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Puxin has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $91.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

