Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

NYSE INSP opened at $227.53 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $98,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,772,000 after acquiring an additional 150,886 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

