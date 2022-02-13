Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Reduced by Analyst

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.47 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 739,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 646.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 358,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,826,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 125,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,237,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 603,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

