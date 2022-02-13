Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Increased by Analyst

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 51,988 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.