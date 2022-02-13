Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Increased by Analyst

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $75.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 51,988 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
