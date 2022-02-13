Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Vail Resorts, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.08). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS.

MTN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $271.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $263.23 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

