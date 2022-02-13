Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Issued By Truist Financial

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

Shares of FLT opened at $246.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.59 and its 200-day moving average is $245.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

