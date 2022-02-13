Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

