Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Boosted by Analyst

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $210.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.47. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

