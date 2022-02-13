Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Boosted by Analyst

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.