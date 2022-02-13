Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Boosted by Analyst

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Belden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 5,440.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Belden by 128.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the third quarter worth $26,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Belden by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after buying an additional 263,666 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.