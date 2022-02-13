Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Decreased by Analyst

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NYSE:HAE opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

