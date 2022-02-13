Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

