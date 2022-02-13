Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $203,000 Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXE. TD Securities lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

