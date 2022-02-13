Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

