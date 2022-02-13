Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 47,675 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,675 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

