Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of VOXX International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.33.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

In related news, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $225,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 213,918 shares of company stock worth $2,330,167. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

VOXX International Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

