Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of 112.5-113.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.60 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

QLYS stock traded down $19.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. 953,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualys stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

