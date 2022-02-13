Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

