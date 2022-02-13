Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Down 59.4% in January

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $35.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QNRX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.