R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,703 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 21,938 shares during the period. R1 RCM accounts for 1.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.22 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

