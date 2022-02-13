Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Cap Hits $441,639.59

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $441,639.59 and approximately $10,988.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00044739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.59 or 0.06815513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,238.02 or 1.00005051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

