RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $41.39 million and approximately $700,915.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06864696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,187.01 or 1.00038023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006435 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

