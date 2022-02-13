Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75.

On Friday, December 17th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25.

JNPR stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

