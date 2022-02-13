Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 50,000 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.19. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.